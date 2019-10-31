East Street Productions, Youngstown Symphony bring South Pacific to the stage.

There are still tickets available for both shows

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second time this year, Easy Street Productions and the Youngstown Symphony have teamed up for concert production of a popular musical.

Wednesday night at Powers Auditorium, they were rehearsing for this weekend’s run of South Pacific.

For the first time in Easy Street’s 31 year history, neither of the founders–Todd Hancock or Maureen Collins–will be acting in the show.

“It didn’t need any one of us, to be honest with you. The score, everything is there. We’ve got these wonderful professional leads. I might make a sneaky cameo, I’m just telling you that off the cuff. If you look, you may catch me on stage,” said Hancock.

In February, Easy Street Productions and the symphony staged Guys and Dolls.

South Pacific is Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2:30 pm. There are still tickets available for both shows.