East side street renamed after Youngstown family

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A street on Youngstown’s east side was renamed after a local family Friday morning.

Lansing Street is now called Vecchiarella Street.

Anthony Vecchiarelli said this neighborhood is full of history–from the Cafaro Homestead to the location of where Belleria Pizza started.

For Vecchiarelli ‘s family, this was the street where they started their life and continue it to this day.

Vecchiarelli told Youngstown council members about the history of the street and they wanted to make sure that it was never lost.

“It’s a big day. It’s an honor for myself and my family to have a street name changed. I don’t have much of a legacy, but I guess that will live on for a while for me,” he said.

Vecchiarelli said he was the only person in his family not born in the house now on their namesake street.

He said he’s proud to have the history of his parents and family preserved.