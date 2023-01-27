YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Side man has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges he broke the arm of a child.

Jacob Navarro-Santiago, 42, faces second degree felony counts of felonious assault and child endangering as well as three counts of aggravated menacing and two counts of domestic violence, all first degree misdemeanors.

Navarro-Santiago has been in the Mahoning County jail since his arrest early Jan. 1. He is expected to be arraigned Feb. 7 in common pleas court.

Reports said police were called early Jan. 1 to a home in the first block of Hilton Avenue by a woman who told police she argued with Navarro-Santiago because he was upset she had her children with her and he could not spend the holiday with her alone.

He hit one of the children, threw another child on the floor and told the woman he could kill them all with a knife and no one would know, reports said. He left the home and the woman called 911.

When police arrived they noticed one of the children was favoring her arm so she was taken to Akron Childrens Hospital, where it was discovered she had a broken arm.

Police looked for Navarro-Santiago but could not find him. He later called police twice and the second time officers found him walking at Ravenwood Avenue and Market Street, where he was taken into custody.