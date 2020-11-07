East Palestine woman killed in Unity Twp. crash

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from East Palestine was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday in Unity Township.
The accident happened about 4:45 p.m. on State Route 170, south of Jimtown Road.
According to troopers, 33-year-old Ashley Pallotta was driving north when she lost control of the Mazda Protege she was driving, went off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail and went into a ravine.
The car hit a tree and culvert before coming to rest in the ravine.
Pallotta was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Troopers say Pallotta was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and that drugs appear to be a possible factor.
The crash is under investigation.
