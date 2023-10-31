EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Village of East Palestine has a new village manager.

Village officials announced Tuesday that Chad Edwards will fill the position beginning Nov. 1.

Edwards has over 17 years of governmental management experience and has served as city manager of Shinnston, West Virginia since 2019. He previously served as the city manager of Gordon, Nebraska and as the chief administrative officer, recorder and deputy mayor of Sistersville, West Virginia. He has served as president, vice president and secretary of the West Virginia City Managers Association.

Edwards was born and raised in Marietta, Ohio, graduated from Ohio University and holds a master’s degree in public administration.

“I am honored to have been selected as the next village manager of East Palestine,” he said. “I look forward to working with the Village Council and the community to build a strong and vibrant future for our village,” Edwards said.

Edwards replaces Mark McTrusty, who resigned. Traci Spratt has been serving as interim manager.