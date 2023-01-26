EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A small device is ready to be used in a small town to make a big impact.

East Palestine is excited to make an important medical device available to all 4,700 residents. On Sunday, there will be a special meeting to share more or start signing up.

The MyID program is ready to roll out in East Palestine. It’s a medical information system that helps first responders provide care.

“It gives us that rapid information that we may need should somebody be unresponsive or having some kind of medical emergency,” said East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick.

MyID provides wearable devices or key FOBs that have QR codes. Emergency responders use a camera phone to access important medical information. It shows them the underlying medical conditions people have supplied about allergies, medications and emergency contacts. That information could impact treatment decisions if a person can’t say it. All of the information is HIPPA compliant.

“We’re not doing this to gain anybody’s information, to try and steal anybody’s information. We’re doing this to help the public in medical emergencies,” Drabick said.

MyID is available in East Palestine and Unity Township. The fire department will demonstrate it to other departments that provide backup. MyID can be used anywhere.

On Sunday, residents can learn more during a special meeting at the East Palestine Community Center.

“We want to bring people in to get signed up, to pick their device that they want, and just so we can see who all is interested in it,” said Darlene Chapman with the East Palestine Fire Department.

People who are ready can sign up and pick their device. It’s free. The village has $5,000 in donations to cover the first phase of 250 devices.

“Anybody that skeptical? Please come on down. Sit down, talk to us. We’ll be happy to show you everything that goes on with it. We’ll be happy to show you how secure it is,” Drabick said.

People who sign up on Sunday could get their devices within a couple of weeks, and that’s when MyID will go live.

Any phone camera can open it, but there’s no Social Security numbers or insurance numbers that are included in the information.

The special meeting goes from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. It’s more of a stop by and get information session.