EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – An actor from the television series “Yellowstone” will be in East Palestine Friday morning.

Luke Grimes, the actor who plays Kayce Dutton on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone will be appearing to bring relief aid to the residents in the wake of the toxic train derailment last month, according to a news release from Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment.

Grimes and the Jeff Ruby family, who operate steakhouses in Ohio, will be appearing at The Original Roadhouse on West Main Street in East Palestine at 8 a.m.

They plan to distribute 250 water filtration systems and present Mayor Trent R. Conaway with more than $100,000.

“Our foundation core values are helping people during disasters with immediate relief so we knew we had to help those in East Palestine,” said Britney Ruby Miller, CEO of Jeff Ruby Culinary.

Mayor Conway expressed his gratitude for the donations

“We are extremely grateful for this generous donation from Luke Grimes and the Jeff Ruby family. Their support will help us move forward toward our vision of a thriving and resilient community,” he said. “While our water is already safe to drink, the generous donation of water filtration systems will provide an extra layer of protection and peace of mind for our residents while further enhancing the quality of our water supply. We are grateful for everyone`s commitment to ensuring our community’s health and safety.”

Grimes, a Dayton, Ohio native, is eager to donate to the cause.

“Once I saw the news of the train derailment in East Palestine, I knew I had to do something to

help the residents get back on their feet,” said Grimes. “With this visit and the dedicated fundraising, we hope we are able to continue to shine a light on this devastating incident and inspire others to step up and help, too.”