EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Work on the second set of railroad tracks in East Palestine should begin on Thursday.

All of the contaminated soil under the south track has been dug out and removed, and the rail lines are back down.

More than 26,000 tons of toxic soil were dug out in the half-mile stretch.

The U.S. EPA says on Thursday, it will remove the north track and dig until all of that soil is clean.

The project could take six weeks.