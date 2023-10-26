EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from East Palestine is free on bond after appearing in court on fraud charges.

Shelby Walker’s accused of taking money she wasn’t entitled to from Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Walker faces charges of theft by deception and falsification. She’s accused of submitting phony invoices to the railroad’s assistance center, claiming she and her family had to stay at a motel in Beaver Falls after February’s train derailment. Police say her family never stayed there and she canceled the reservations, pocketing more than $18,000.

Walker’s the fourth person charged with similar crimes this month.

She’s due back in court in December.

WKBN 27 First News interviewed Walker in March 2023 when she claimed that vinyl chloride was in her blood and urine and that she had been staying on and off at a hotel because she was afraid for her health.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.