EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- WKBN is teaming up with area organizations for the Annika Fore East Palestine golf outing.

The fundraising event hosted by Annika Sorenstam and Ed Muransky will provide much needed support to the East Palestine community, still recovering after the February train derailment. The Annika Fore East Palestine has become a national drive to help those impacted by the derailment.

And this is personal, hitting home for Annika’s family. Her husband, Mike McGee, is a native of East Palestine. The sold out event is bringing people together to continue raising money for the cause.

Ed Muranksy, who’s co-hosting the event, looks forward to the event and what it’s impact means to several valley families. When we spoke, he shared how he reacted when first seeing and hearing the news about the train derailment.

“We’ve all been at the intersections and we’ve seen these 100 cars go through but for whatever reason, you never think there’s the type of chemicals that are rolling through our communities. So, it was like, wow, at first like those things were on fire and then it got worse and worse and worse,” said Muransky.

Several celebrity guests are participating in the golf outing to show support. All money raised through the event will go to the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley fund earmarked for East Palestine support. Items purchased will reflect the urgent and necessary community needs.

“In today’s day in age of trying to recruit people to our area, it’s not just about the finances and how hard can you work anymore. it’s kind of the environment of the community and boy we have a great one here when it comes to philanthropic events and kind of reaching out like we are for East Palestine,” Muransky said.

The event starts this morning at 10 a.m. At noon will be the shotgun start. Later today, WKBN will have team coverage live from the event at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.