EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — The National Transportation Safety Board Friday released the list of organizations providing witnesses for the two-day investigative hearing in East Palestine, Ohio, next week.
The hearing, scheduled for June 22 – 23, is part of the ongoing investigation into the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train and subsequent hazardous material release and fires.
A detailed list of witness names, biographies and affiliations will be included, along with other reports and exhibits, in the hearing docket that will be opened at the start of the hearing at the NTSB’s webpage dedicated to the investigation.
Witnesses will represent the following entities:
- Association of American Railroads
- Beaver County Emergency Services
- Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen
- Carroll Applied Science, LLC
- East Liverpool Fire Department
- East Palestine Fire Department
- East Palestine Police Department
- ESi
- Federal Railroad Administration
- Midland Manufacturing
- Norfolk Southern
- OxyVinyls
- Ohio National Guard
- Ohio Department of Public Safety
- Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency
- Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
- Specialized Professional Services, Inc.
- Specialized Response Solutions
- Transportation Communications Union/IAM
- Trinity Rail
- University Transportation Center for Railway Safety, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
The hearing will be available online at the NTSB’s livestream channel and is slated to start at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 21.
Ahead of the hearing, the public will be able attend a community meeting at the East Palestine High School from 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21. Attendees are encourage to ask questions about the transportation board itself, as well as its investigation process.
The meeting will be open to residents of East Palestine, as well as surrounding communities and those living in Pennsylvania near the derailment site. It will only be available to those who attend in-person.