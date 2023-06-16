EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — The National Transportation Safety Board Friday released the list of organizations providing witnesses for the two-day investigative hearing in East Palestine, Ohio, next week.

The hearing, scheduled for June 22 – 23, is part of the ongoing investigation into the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train and subsequent hazardous material release and fires.

A detailed list of witness names, biographies and affiliations will be included, along with other reports and exhibits, in the hearing docket that will be opened at the start of the hearing at the NTSB’s webpage dedicated to the investigation.

Witnesses will represent the following entities:

Association of American Railroads

Beaver County Emergency Services

Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen

Carroll Applied Science, LLC

East Liverpool Fire Department

East Palestine Fire Department

East Palestine Police Department

ESi

Federal Railroad Administration

Midland Manufacturing

Norfolk Southern

OxyVinyls

Ohio National Guard

Ohio Department of Public Safety

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration

Specialized Professional Services, Inc.

Specialized Response Solutions

Transportation Communications Union/IAM

Trinity Rail

University Transportation Center for Railway Safety, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

The hearing will be available online at the NTSB’s livestream channel and is slated to start at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 21.

Ahead of the hearing, the public will be able attend a community meeting at the East Palestine High School from 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21. Attendees are encourage to ask questions about the transportation board itself, as well as its investigation process.

The meeting will be open to residents of East Palestine, as well as surrounding communities and those living in Pennsylvania near the derailment site. It will only be available to those who attend in-person.