(WKBN) — The dangerous scene of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has many watching the wind speed and direction. This variable will continue to change as the atmosphere shifts through today, tonight and tomorrow.

What direction will the wind blow?

The wind direction will shift through the evening and into tonight. The wind will shift from the Northwest to the East and then Southeast into tonight. It will then shift to the South into Tuesday and then Southwest.

Remember the wind direction is the direction the wind is coming from. For example, a Southeast wind means the wind is coming from the southeast and blowing toward the northwest.

Why the temperature will play a role into tonight with an inversion

As temperatures fall tonight, the air above in the lower atmosphere will stay warmer. This will cause the air to be trapped in the lower atmosphere and not let it mix out as well into the sky.

During the day the air can mix out. This is the case this afternoon.

The inversion is expected to set up tonight. See the graphic below to help explain.

Wind speed will increase into Tuesday

The inversion will mix out through Tuesday with gusty wind developing. Gusts up to 20 to 30mph are possible.