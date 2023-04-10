EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A University of Kentucky environmental scientist, with Ohio roots, has put together a health survey for people near the East Palestine train derailment.

Dr. Erin Haynes wants to learn more about the health symptoms people are experiencing.

She’s put together an online questionnaire that people can do on their own time. It’s for anyone aged 18 and older.

Haynes wants to find out how far spread the symptoms are from just the 1-mile evacuation zone.

“We want to enable the tracking system in order to capture this very important critical moment but then also later in time,” Haynes said.

The health survey also wants to follow these individuals to see how their symptoms and concerns change over time.

You can take part in the survey online.

Haynes is also doing an unrelated health study in East Liverpool.

