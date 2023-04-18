EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Weekly support groups are now available to help the East Palestine community recover.

The community support group will meet every Monday at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the East Palestine Library. On Tuesdays, the stress management group will also meet at 6 p.m., this time at First United Presbyterian Church on Rebecca Street.

These meetings will last through June.

Both meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, check out today’s Morning Journal.