EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — After almost a month since the train derailment in East Palestine, community members aren’t faltering when it comes to lending a hand to residents impacted.

The cold, rainy weather didn’t stop people from handing out water and supplies downtown. Cases of water have been handed out for the last several weeks, and locals are still coming back for more.

Volunteers tell First News that standing out in the cold rain is nothing compared to what this community has gone through in recent weeks.

“Things happened here that are still unexplained. I think these people are scared, I think these people need help,” says John Gallo with the Oil and Gas Workers Association.

Water will continue to be distributed downtown for the time being.

“Obviously, we can provide some support and help these people that might not be able to go get it. We just want to be a voice for them — ask the questions and get answers for them,” Gallo says.