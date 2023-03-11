EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Over a month later, groups from across the Valley are still working to help out those impacted by the East Palestine train derailment.

Cars lined up down East Taggart Street on Saturday morning. Volunteers loaded fruits, vegetables and milk into people’s cars.

Second Harvest Food Bank has distributed water several times since the derailment, and volunteers will be back in the village next Saturday with more supplies.

Warehouse manager Andy Duraney thanks the generosity of donors, as they’ve given away thousands of gallons of milk and hundreds of pounds of produce.

“It’s a great feeling to help these people because they really need it and the tragedy they went through,” Duraney said. “It just makes everybody here feel good that we’re doing this.”

Meanwhile, there have been continuous donations and giveaways in the Brittain Motors parking lot on Martin Street.

On Saturday, some volunteers were giving away cleaning supplies, clothes and bedding, as well as water. The supplies were available to those living in East Palestine and surrounding areas.