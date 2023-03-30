(WKBN) — The United States has filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern following last month’s train derailment in East Palestine.

The civil lawsuit claims Norfolk Southern unlawfully polluted the nation’s waterways.

According to court records, the U.S. Attorney General says the derailment led to the combustion of hazardous materials carried by the train, and their release into the air, soil, groundwater and waterways.

The U.S. is asking Norfolk Southern pay the full cost of environmental cleanup.

The lawsuit also asks the judge to make Norfolk Southern take action to ensure the safe transport of hazardous materials.