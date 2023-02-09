EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The United States Environmental Protection Agency is continuing to publish updates on the testing of the air in East Palestine.

According to an update on Wednesday, EPA continued stationary and roaming air monitoring surrounding the derailment scene. Air samples were taken from three public administration buildings.

There are two methods for sampling: Air monitoring and air sampling.

Air monitoring uses real-time readings of general levels of airborne contaminants. Air sampling involves the collection of an air sample over a period of time, which is then sent back to a laboratory for analysis. Sampling takes longer.

Ohio EPA officials announced Wednesday that the air and water quality in the area of the derailment are safe and allowed residents to return.

On Tuesday, the U.S. EPA investigated a complaint of odors from the Darlington Township fire station and a team was dispatched, but they did not observe any contaminants above detection limits, the EPA said.

Then at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, air monitoring instruments detected an increase of volatile organic compounds downwind of the derailment fire, but they were below the screening level, according to the U.S. EPA. Particulate matter was the only parameter detected above screening levels.

Particulate matter or pollution is a mixture of solid and liquid droplets from the air. Some can be seen by the naked eye such as pollen, dust and dirt. Other material is so small, it can only be detected by using an electron microscope, according to the U.S. EPA.

U.S. EPA and Ohio EPA inspected the wreck site and found spilled materials in Sulphur Run. Oily product was found leaking from a tank car and pooling onto the soil, which was removed using a vacuum truck.

EPA is providing assistance to health departments in developing residential screening procedures.

Monitoring of the air and water continues.