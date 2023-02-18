EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s been 15 days since the train in East Palestine derailed, disrupting the lives of thousands of citizens. Many locals are concerned that their health and wellbeing are still at risk though evacuation orders were lifted over a week ago.

“What’s going to happen to the water? Everybody is concerned about the environment,” says Grace Bostwick, a high school sophomore. “This is a manmade type of disaster.”

Bostwick says East Palestine is her second home, and she visits every weekend. She, like others, has concerns about the long-term impact the train derailment will have.

“I want more answers. As a youth, as somebody who is going to probably grow up here, I still have a lot of years left,” she says.

Other citizens with health complications are concerned as well.

“Every time I come over here, I can taste that stuff,” says Glenn Fulton, an East Palestine resident. “For anybody to say that there is nothing going on is ridiculous.”

Fulton has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, which causes breathing-related problems.

“Everybody is going back to business like it’s normal,” says Fulton. “It’s never going to be normal in this town for a long time.”