EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The removal of railroad tracks and ties in East Palestine began Friday. It’s the first step in the process to remove the soil underneath.

The Ohio EPA said it is possible that people in the area could smell odors as the soil from the derailment site is moved.

“Odors from the chemicals involved in the derailment can be strong at levels much lower than what is considered harmful to health,” said Media Relations Manager James Lee.

Air monitoring by the U.S. EPA is ongoing and, to date, has shown no detections of harmful levels in the community of East Palestine.