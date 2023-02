EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Village of East Palestine is hosting an informational town hall meeting to provide answers to the community on the Norfolk Southern train derailment.

Mayor Trent Conaway announced the meeting, which will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the East Palestine High School’s auditorium.

A press release from Conaway says the town hall will be an opportunity for residents and the surrounding area to participate in a question-and-answer session.