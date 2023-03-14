EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Those working in a state laboratory will examine the remains of three animals to see if their deaths could be connected to the East Palestine trail derailment.

A local veterinarian has requested that the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (ADDL) examine the remains of a Bluetick Coonhound that lived near the derailment site and died on Monday following a period of lethargy, anorexia and drooling.

ODA’s ADDL is also expected to receive the remains of two stray cats from the East Palestine area for necropsies and testing. The cats had been in veterinary care for the last eight days with upper respiratory issues, according to a recent update from the state.

The ADDL will conduct necropsies on all three animals to determine if chemical toxicity may have contributed to the deaths.

State officials have said so far, testing of deceased wildlife from the East Palestine area has not shown evidence of chemical toxicity.

Those who are interested in having their animals tested should contact their local veterinarian, as the general public cannot submit an animal or tissue to the ADDL without a veterinarian order.