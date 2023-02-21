COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — At the Columbiana vs. East Palestine basketball game Tuesday night, there was a collection for first responders.

Members of the sixth grade basketball team walked around the stands with a firefighter’s boot, collecting money.

Money will be divided between the Columbiana and East Palestine Fire departments.

They filled the boot at least once within the first 45 minutes of the junior varsity game and continued the collection during the varsity game.

“The community is the whole county. This is a great county to be in, quite frankly,” says Don Mook, superintendent of Columbiana schools. “Everybody in this community is really reaching out for the families.”

The Columbiana Athletic Booster also hosted a 50/50 raffle. They donated the half that would normally go toward the booster to the fire departments.