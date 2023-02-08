EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — East Palestine teachers are coming together to make sure their students are taken care of during the evacuation following the train derailment.

Abi Miller, Amanda Booth and Laura Spanos are all teachers at the high school. They started collecting monetary donations as well as supplies Tuesday night.

The teachers asked their students what was needed while they’re displaced from their homes. Some of the items included:

paper plates

paper towels

microwaveable meals for hotel stays

games

snacks

art supplies

activities for all ages

gift cards

The teachers raised hundreds of dollars just overnight. They purchased multiple items for the families and will drop bags off as long as the students are evacuated.

“We just felt like we need to do something now, something immediate, something targeted to our specific kids,” says Miller. “Reaching out to them and tp their families asking, ‘Where are you? Are you in a hotel? Are you with a family friend? Where are you located?’ We want to help. We want to bring things to you.”

Those interested in helping out can reach out to the teachers via text: