EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Health assessment surveys from residents in East Palestine show the most common symptom that people are reporting is a headache.

The data was collected at the Health Assessment Clinic in the village and through door-to-door visits, according to an update from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Residents completed the After Chemical Exposure (ACE) Community survey and indicated how they may be impacted by the train derailment.

Of the 168 surveys completed, the most common symptoms reported include headache, anxiety, coughing, fatigue/tiredness, irritation, pain, or burning of the skin.

The five most common symptoms reported include:

Headache: 125 reporting; 74% of total respondents

Anxiety: 108 reporting; 64% of total respondents

Coughing: 103 reporting; 61% of respondents

Fatigue/tiredness: 97 reporting; 58% of total respondents

Irritation, pain, or burning of skin: 88 reporting; 52% of total respondents

The median age of those responding is 57 and 94% were over 18.

Next week’s clinic hours are:

Monday-Tuesday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The clinic is located at the First Church of Christ, 20 West Martin St. and can be reached by calling 234-564-7755 or 234-564-7888.