EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A big concern in East Palestine is contaminated soil on the streets. The cleanup process for that started Friday.

A street sweeper cleaned up Taggart Road near where the derailment happened after trucks hauled contaminated soil away from the tracks, spreading it across the street.

The truck made a pass on both sides of the street around 8:45 a.m.

Mayor Trent Conaway stressed that the cleanup is a priority in Thursday’s press conference.

“They are bringing in street sweepers, and they are going to start sweeping he streets. I told them it needs to happen immediately,” Trent said.

In some places, residents say it still smells like chemicals. They want to know when that will be gone.

The mayor says he has not been given a timetable for that but believes the smell is coming from the creek near the tracks.