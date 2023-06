EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- Discussions continue with local farmers in and around East Palestine on the impacts of February’s train derailment.

U.S. EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore will be back in the Valley.

She’s joining state and local leaders to visit farms in both Ohio and Pennsylvania.

After visiting with farmers, they’ll provide an update on soil sampling, and additional federal, state, and local efforts to address concerns raised by the farming community.