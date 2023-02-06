YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County HAZMAT Team is advising that Valley residents stay indoors following the controlled release of the train derailment in East Palestine.

Residents across the Valley — including Mahoning, Trumbull counties and beyond — have been reporting a smell like chlorine or chemicals following the detonation of the train carrying chemicals that derailed on Friday.

Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti says he’s been in contact with the HAZMAT team throughout the day Monday. He says the winds have shifted, causing the plume of smoke from the detonation to spread north.

“If people have lung issues, my advice would be to stay in until we get further notice,” Traficanti says.

Officials with Boardman are “strongly recommending” that residents stay indoors.

“We will recommend shelter in place in Boardman overnight and resume normal activity in the morning unless advised otherwise by HAZMAT or Norfolk Southern, who may be coming up to monitor the air as they have specific meters to monitor the product,” says Boardman fire Chief Mark Pitzer.

Springfield Township Fire and Rescue has posted that it’s advising all residents to shelter in place as a precaution “until we can determine what exactly is going on with the air quality within our township.”

“We ask that you remain calm and remember this is only being done as a precaution to keep you, our residents, safe,” the post from Springfield Township Fire and Rescue says.