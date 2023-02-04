EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — As nearly 2,000 East Palestine residents are affected by a mandatory evacuation, others are under a shelter-in-place.

First News spoke with one woman who lives on East Clark Street near the tracks.

Sondra Chirico said she ventured back to her son’s house closer to the blaze this morning to grab supplies and pet food.

Explosions and flames rattled the air as First News talked with her. She says she’s worried about the days to come and her family is looking at a Plan B.

“It’s nerve-wracking. The kids are looking for hotels because they’re afraid they won’t be able to come back to their house for a few days,” Chirico said.

No one was hurt in the derailment.