EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator JD Vance is joining the chorus of leaders and lawmakers calling on President Joe Biden to visit East Palestine.

Vance said that Biden promised over 160 days ago to visit the village following the devastating train derailment.

“Sometimes leadership is as simple as just showing up. When a disaster decimates an American community, the commander-in-chief should be expected to assure the suffering, in person, that the entire nation is behind them,” Vance said.

Vance said that not only has Biden not visited East Palestine, but he has not granted assistance to the recovery effort in the form of a Presidential Disaster Declaration. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine asked Biden for the declaration last month.

“The Biden Administration has ignored Ohio’s pleas for help. This is inexcusable,” Vance said.

Last month, GOP committee leader Ronn McDaniel also chastised Biden for not visiting East Palestine.

Vance was in East Palestine Monday and said he is frustrated with the prolonged cleanup. He also said he is also concerned with long-term health impacts for people exposed to hazardous chemicals.