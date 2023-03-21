EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown was in East Palestine on Tuesday visiting the village’s health clinic.

He spoke with nurses and health care workers about the ongoing needs of the community and met with local and state health agencies.

The clinic opened in February.

Providers there say they’ve seen people come in with consistent respiratory complaints and concerns for their mental health.

Brown says he wants to make sure Norfolk Southern pays the bills for any long-term issues.

“Everything that happens at this clinic, everything that happens with hotel bills for people that stayed in hotels or lost income from farms because they can’t sell beef to long-term health issues if there are those,” Brown said.

The Columbiana County Health Department is working with other agencies to create a long-term health care option in East Palestine.