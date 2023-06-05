EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – As East Palestine recovers, it has now been four months since the train derailment, although the need in the community continues. The derailment has shed some light on the importance of having clean air indoors, but some people can’t afford it. On Monday, a donation of air purifiers arrived in East Palestine to help put people’s minds at ease.

One of those donated air purifiers was taken to Kathy Herroff’s car.

“It means a lot. It’s great to have it,” she said.

The air quality inside homes remains a concern in East Palestine. These air purifiers come with extra filters too. They were donated by Home Depot and retail for roughly $170 apiece.

“I took a chance, figured I needed one. So I took a chance and asked. I got one. I appreciate all they’ve done,” Herroff said.

Home Depot’s donation was to the Second Harvest Food Bank, which passed them on to First Church of Christ. It received 70 air purifiers to pass out, but there has been such a need that the purifiers were for families already on a waiting list.

“What is exciting for us is that we’re able to provide just another layer of protection,” said Kim Brock with the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The church runs a food pantry on the first Thursday of each month with help from Second Harvest.

Home Depot has also provided household cleaning items and laundry detergents to be passed out. This is an extra donation to help families reduce anxiety.

“So maybe they can sleep a little better knowing that they’re breathing clean air and their kids and family also have clean air to breathe. Just a little extra assurance that we’re able to provide,” Brock said.

Only some of the people on the waiting list received their air purifiers on Monday. Arrangements were made with the other people already on the waiting list. There’s also a donation of another 500 on the way.