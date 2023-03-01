EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army is expanding its relief efforts to help those impacted by the Feb. 3, train derailment in East Palestine.

A press release sent out by the Salvation Army says it will now be offering assistance to areas throughout Columbiana County. This includes providing food, spiritual care, and other assistance to families impacted.

“It has been close to a month since the derailment, and the needs in the East Palestine community are greater than ever. Residents are concerned about the safety of being in their homes. Fears around tainted water supplies have created concerns about using the water for drinking and bathing. We are here 24/7 to provide water and cleaning supplies and to be a listening ear of support,” said Captain Gene Spence.

The Salvation Army in East Liverpool is now coordinating relief operations in southern Columbiana County.

“We are now starting to see the expansive and long-term effect of the derailment. East Liverpool, Wellsville and Calcutta residents fear that recent rain has spread the contaminants to local water supplies. As a result, our Corps will offer daily water case distributions to serve residents in these affected areas,” said Major Stephanie Larrick, Commanding Corps Officer at The Salvation Army in East Liverpool.

In less than two weeks, the Salvation Army has distributed over 500 cases of water and expects to see this number continue to increase over the upcoming weeks.

Residents in need of aid can contact the Salvation Army Corps Community Center in East Liverpool by calling 330-385-2086 or the Salvation Army in Salem at 330-332-5624.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to help support the East Palestine community, please call (216) 623-7449 or visit SalvationArmyOhio.org.