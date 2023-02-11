EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — The Salvation Army in Salem teamed up with The Way Station to provide residents in East Palestine with needed help.

Saturday, volunteers unloaded a tractor-trailer with 24 pallets filled with cleaning supplies, then they loaded the supplies into disaster relief trucks headed to East Palestine.

The Salvation Army in Salem has been working for a week to ensure residents were taken care of during the crisis.

“It’s a lot of reassurance allowing people to know that it’s OK, allowing them to know that they’re not going through this alone, that there’s definitely a whole team of people who are rallying behind them to support them,” said Capt. Angelica Spence with Salvation Army.

Out of precaution, several families are throwing away food they left behind during the evacuation.

Going forward, the Salvation Army says it will continue passing along food vouchers on Monday. They can be picked up at the First Christian Church.

The vouchers can be used at the Sparkle in East Palestine.