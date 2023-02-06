EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials from the Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency have released a list of road closures from the train derailment fire evacuation site.

The road closures go into effect at 8 a.m. Once the roads are closed, no one will be permitted to travel in the area.

The road closures include:

Adams St.

Alice St.

Anna St.

Columbia St.

Conner Dr.

East Clark St.

East Grant St.

East Main St.

East Martin St.

East North Ave.

Failer St.

Forbes St.

French St.

Garfield Ave.

Highland Ave.

James St.

Liberty St.

Lyons Ave.

Market St.

Moore Lane

North Pleasant Drive

Oak St.

Sebring St.

South Pleasant Drive

Sumner St.

Taggart St.

Washington St.

Wood St.

City officials, including Mayor Trent Conaway, still urge citizens in the evacuation zone to immediately evacuate. Charges may be filed for those who do not comply with the evacuation order.

For more information, call 211.