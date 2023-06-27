(WKBN) — Samples taken from crops in Beaver and Washington counties showed no contamination stemming from the East Palestine train derailment, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the results of those samples on Tuesday. Area producers requested testing of plant tissue to understand the full impact of the derailment on their agricultural products.

In late April, technicians took tissue samples from triticale, grass, hay, spelts (grain), garlic and blueberry bushes to determine levels of 26 semi-volatile organic compounds (SVOCs) present. Penn State University scientists tested the samples and found no compounds present above reportable limits for that substance, according to a news release from Redding.

“These test results give additional reassurance that contamination from the derailment has not spread into crops grown in the region,” he said. “The Shapiro Administration will continue monitoring soil and water quality in the area, working with experts at Penn State to provide tangible evidence to producers and consumers that the products they depend on are safe.”

Test results supplement environmental sampling done by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

Those test results, along with DEP’s soil and water testing results, are available on an interactive map launched in April on DEP’s website.

Pennsylvania farmers and producers who were impacted by the derailment and have questions or concerns can contact the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture hotline at 855-777-6735.