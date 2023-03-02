EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Environmental activist Erin Brockovich doesn’t mince words about what she’s seen and heard in East Palestine following the train derailment.

The environmental activist met with reporters Thursday outside a restaurant in East Palestine, just a short distance from where crews work to remove contamination from Leslie Run Creek.

“I’ve been on a lot of environmental situations, and I’ve never seen anything in my life so mismanaged, ever,” Brockovich said.

Brockovich spent time talking with residents about their concerns. One was Scott McAller.

“We just want answers, just answers. All the citizens here of East Palestine need answers, and we’re not getting them,” he said.

Greg Maxher said it’s a constant worry and his health is suffering.

“I’ve lost 15 pounds because I’m up every night worrying about my grandchildren. What am I exposing them to that’s going to hurt them down the line,” Mascher said.

The residents complain they’ve been getting conflicting messages from different agencies with no clear advice on what to do next.

“We’re not puppets. We’re people. We live here. We have families here. We have businesses. I have multiple rental properties here, people I care about,” said Giovanni Irizanny.

While her online information suggests Brockovich and others here with the group calling itself “East Palestine Justice” have ties with a number of lawyers, Brockoich said she’s not simply helping find clients for future lawsuits against Norfolk Southern.

“I would understand that people might think that. I’ve been called that. But after 30 years, I’ve really shown myself. I’m not here for that reason. I’m here for these people,” Brockovich said.

Those gathered Thursday to talk to Brockovich are grateful she’s listening.