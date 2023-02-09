EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – As people living and working in the East Palestine area are trying to get their lives back to normal, WKBN is now following the story of a reporter who was arrested Wednesday during a news conference with Ohio’s governor.

NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert was charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespass. Video capturing the incident shows an altercation between Lambert and police.

Lambert was in the area, reporting on the train derailment in East Palestine.

An affidavit filed Wednesday night claims the man in charge of Ohio’s National Guard, Major Gen. John Harris, confronted Lambert over his doing a live report from the school gym where Gov. Mike DeWine was speaking Wednesday afternoon. The affidavit in the case reports that Lambert’s reporting was “loud” and that two Highway Patrol troopers, along with Harris, went back and advised them to stop their live reporting.

The news conference was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. but had been delayed until 5 p.m., at the same time Lambert was scheduled to go live on NewsNation.

The affidavit accuses Lambert of being involved in an altercation with Harris during the incident.

The following statement was provided by Harris to local law enforcement:

“During Gov. DeWine’s press conference on Feb. 8, 2023, I heard very loud voices coming from the back of the gymnasium. Since most of the people in my immediate area were involved in the press conference as Public Information Officers or Subject Matters Experts, I decided I was the best person to notify the source of the disruption that the press conference had begun. Upon reaching the back of the gym, I saw a cameraman and reporter making what I assumed was a recorded message. Upon telling the reporter that the press conference had begun and that they were disrupting it, they appeared to become agitated and informed me that they were broadcasting live. After stepping out of the shot and appealing to them to be quiet down, I waited for them to finish their work. As I began to offer the assistance of my PIO team to find a more suitable location, the cameraman demanded, HEY, COME OVER HERE! Confused, I told him I would not come over there. I went back to conversing with the reporter who grew more agitated. He then became enraged. His eyes opened wide, he stared at me while very aggressively lurching at me. He screamed YOU GUYS ARE THE ONES WHO STRUNG THIS THING OUT! (I assumed he was referring to the 2-hour delay for the press conference). He is a much larger person than I am. At that point I was convinced he was prepared to do harm to me. I instinctively put my hands on his chest to keep him from bumping into me, which I felt was inevitable if I had not protected myself. I immediately removed my hands when there was space between us – we were in contact for less than a second. At that time he immediately began yelling statements such as: ASSAULT! DID YOU SEE THAT, HE ASSAULTED ME! That was witnessed by several law enforcement officers. The officers attempted to persuade him to stop being disruptive. Now convinced that I was involved in a contrived event, I removed myself from the immediate area and walked back to the press conference. As I walked away I heard his voice continue to get louder and more hostile and the commotion at the rear of the gym continued. At the point I was no longer in a position to see what was happening.”

According to the affidavit, East Palestine detective Dan Haueter, Sheriff Brian McLaughlin, Chief Deputy Jen Tucker and Lt. Caleb Wycoff also advised Lambert that he needed to leave.

Lambert refused, saying he was just doing his job.

Video from the incident shows officers taking Lambert to the ground during his arrest, while Lambert says he did nothing wrong. The affidavit states that while Haueter and Tucker were escorting Lambert out, “he attempted to pull away and was taken to the ground” by [Haueter] and Chief Deputy Tucker.

WKBN reporter Megan Lee, who was there at the time of the arrest, recounted the moments leading up to Lambert’s arrest on “Morning in America.”

“It seems like there was some type of physical altercation toward Evan. And then, I remember hearing Evan say like, ‘this is assault,’ or something. Honestly, I was in so much shock that they were trying to not let him do his job — it was shocking to me,” Lee said.

After Lambert was taken into custody, DeWine spoke out during Wednesday’s press conference and said he didn’t personally order the arrest.

“It has always been my practice that if I’m doing a press conference, someone wants to report out there and they want to be talking back to the people back on channel, whatever, they have every right to do that,” DeWine said. “If someone was stopped from doing that, or told they could not do that, that was wrong. It was nothing that I authorized.”

After being taken into custody, Lambert was released from jail overnight and will now appear in court later this month.

He spoke to NewsNation following his release from jail.

“I’m doing fine right now. It’s been an extremely long day,” Lambert told NewsNation. “No journalist expects to be arrested when you’re doing your job, and I think that’s really important that that doesn’t happen in our country.”

For now, WKBN is still waiting to hear more information from the East Palestine Police, as well as the governor’s office concerning the incident.

Check back here for updates on this developing story. Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.