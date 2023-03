EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – If you receive any financial help following the train derailment in East Palestine, you might have to pay taxes on it. Valley Congressman Bill Johnson wants to change that.

On Wednesday, he introduced the East Palestine Tax Relief Act.

The bill would ensure residents and businesses will not have to pay taxes on any payments they receive.

Johnson is urging his fellow colleagues to take up the legislation for a vote in the coming weeks.