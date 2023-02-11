EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Some residents in East Palestine are facing unsafe drinking water after a train that held unsafe chemicals derailed and caught fire last Friday.

According to a social media post from the East Palestine Police Department, the Potable Well Task Group will knock on doors Saturday where there are “at risk” drinking water wells in the area.

The contractors work for Norfolk Southern Railway.

This announcement comes days after several dead fish were found in both Leslie Run and Bull Creek streams in East Palestine.

There is no word on if the dead fish are connected to the unsafe drinking water or on how long the water will be identified as “at risk.”

Those residents who get notified of “at risk” drinking water should call 330-849-3919.