EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – People in the East Palestine area will have a chance to learn about plans to remodel and improve the local community park.
Norfolk Southern Railroad has committed to underwrite the following improvements:
• Replacement of the community pool with a new aquatic center and pool house to create
a visually appealing focal point for the park entrance.
• Three new modern playgrounds that offer diversified play experiences to improve
usability, reduce the risk of injury and meet ADA standards.
• Improvements to the baseball fields including seating, dugouts, and fencing.
• New basketball courts and tennis courts.
• A new amphitheater with an electrified stage and seating that incorporates and
celebrates the existing natural landscape of the park.
• Restructured brick pavilion and surrounding areas to improve functionality and
accessibility to the rest of the park while meeting ADA standards.
• New parking lots and improved traffic flow to optimize park capacity and improve visitor
experience.
• Upgrades to park infrastructure, including facility renovations, improved walkways, and
accessible pathways, designed to enrich the park visitation and comply with ADA
guidelines
The railroad hired a Pittsburgh-area architectural firm to design the changes.
Council will hold an informational meeting Monday at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall.
Following the council’s approval, work will begin to develop full, detailed designs for each component.