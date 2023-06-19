EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – People in the East Palestine area will have a chance to learn about plans to remodel and improve the local community park.

Norfolk Southern Railroad has committed to underwrite the following improvements:

• Replacement of the community pool with a new aquatic center and pool house to create

a visually appealing focal point for the park entrance.

• Three new modern playgrounds that offer diversified play experiences to improve

usability, reduce the risk of injury and meet ADA standards.

• Improvements to the baseball fields including seating, dugouts, and fencing.

• New basketball courts and tennis courts.

• A new amphitheater with an electrified stage and seating that incorporates and

celebrates the existing natural landscape of the park.

• Restructured brick pavilion and surrounding areas to improve functionality and

accessibility to the rest of the park while meeting ADA standards.

• New parking lots and improved traffic flow to optimize park capacity and improve visitor

experience.

• Upgrades to park infrastructure, including facility renovations, improved walkways, and

accessible pathways, designed to enrich the park visitation and comply with ADA

guidelines

The railroad hired a Pittsburgh-area architectural firm to design the changes.

Council will hold an informational meeting Monday at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall.

Following the council’s approval, work will begin to develop full, detailed designs for each component.