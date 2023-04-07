(WKBN) – Pro golfer Annika Sorenstam is taking part in Masters week, even though she’s not playing. Her husband is an East Palestine native. On Friday, we found her at Augusta National where she was spreading the message about teeing up for a national drive to help East Palestine during its time of need.

Sorenstam was busy on Friday at the Masters. She posed for pictures with her fans who know her as one of the greatest women golfers of all time.

“You know, my dad told me a long time ago, there are no shortcuts to success, but it doesn’t mean you have to necessarily be the very, very best. You can still go out there and be good and enjoy what you do,” she said.

Sorenstam was also talking with anyone who knew her husband, Mike McGee. The couple has been hurting for the village since learning about the train derailment. So, they organized a golf tournament to help.

All Annika & Friends Scramble Sponsorships for the golf outing are sold out, but you can still attend. Sorenstam will be sharing some golf tips.

“Most of all, I just kind of share with, you know, to tell the people that we care, that people are thinking of you and thinking that we can, you know, do something to help them out,” Sorenstam said.

Annika Fore East Palestine is May 15 at the Lake Club. It will benefit The Way Station and the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.