WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN)- According to the White House, United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is updating President Biden on the Federal government’s response to the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine.

Buttigieg is updating the President on his visit to East Palestine on Thursday to view the site of the crash and meet with workers and local officials, in addition to outlining the NTSB preliminary report that was released Thursday afternoon.

Reports said that EPA Administrator Michael Regan is updating the President on EPA’s administrative order directing Norfolk Southern to pay for all cleanup actions related to the train derailment.

Reports also state that Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell are outlining the federal support and coordination HHS, CDC, and FEMA are providing to assist with ongoing health and safety support as the community of East Palestine rebuilds following the incident.

Last week, the Biden administration announced that federal resources would be provided. A health clinic was opened in East Palestine earlier this week.