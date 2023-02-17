EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A water hauler from Portage County is offering his services to East Palestine Residents.

Robbie White, owner of City Water Delivery wants to help residents in EP and surrounding areas with any water needs from the train derailment.

White’s truck can carry 4300 gallons of water at a time and fill up any tanks people have.

“Water is literally life. So it doesn’t matter where it is. So if we can haul the water to them, we are going to haul the water to them,” said White.

To contact White or get more information, you can call 330-307-9581.