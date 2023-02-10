EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A warning from East Palestine Police. Someone is walking around town promising money and potentially getting personal information.

East Palestine Police say this person is not employed by Norfolk Southern. The rail company is only addressing residents at the assistance center, with the exception of scheduled meetings with any residents who are confined to their home due to a disability, according to a message on the East Palestine Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police want you to report anyone coming to your home claiming to be a representative from Norfolk to call them at 330-426-4341. They also advise you not to give anyone you do not know your personal information.