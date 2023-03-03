COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Happening this weekend: “Play for Palestine” at the Main Street Theatre in Columbiana.

The Conkle Brothers have partnered with The Brightside Project in Salem to put on the free event. The show is this Sunday from 3-7 p.m. with doors opening at 2 p.m.

Their goal is to raise awareness and support for those affected by the train derailment in East Palestine.

Joseph Conkle from the band hopes it can be a relaxing event for those impacted by the derailment.

Over 30 local musicians will play throughout the event. Joseph said the community really stepped up to help.

“It’s very close to home. We live a little farther away in Columbiana, and I guess we’re thankful for that. But our sister goes to school in East Palestine. We have a family farm that’s a couple miles away from everything that’s happened. So it’s…It hits home,” Conkle said.

Snacks and drinks will be available at the concession stand. A portion of all sales will be donated to the Brightside Project.

Further details can be found on the group’s Facebook page.