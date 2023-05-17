EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Months after the train derailment in East Palestine, we are getting a more clear look at contamination levels.

Inspectors from the Ohio Department of Agriculture and The Ohio State University collected samples from local crops. All 16 samples came within a five-mile radius of the crash site.

Testing was done to look for semi-volatile organic compounds (SVOC) related to the crash. The report shows that none were found.

Samples included winter wheat, pasture grasses, malting barley, and forage covers.

All samples were analyzed for the same 26 selected SVOCs the U.S. EPA has been testing for in soil samples. OSU scientists used an EPA-approved method (8270e) routinely used to identify and quantify SVOCs in materials.

Overall, most of the soil samples taken showed dioxin levels around what the EPA calls the “median” or average number.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.