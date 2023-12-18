EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Tuesday evening, the village of East Palestine moved forward with its park renovation plans.

The village passed a resolution to write legislation to get started with the renovations. They’re expected to cost upwards of $25 million, paid for by Norfolk Southern.

The community continued to offer input on renovations, which will include a new pool and parking lot, plus tennis, basketball and pickleball courts — and changes to the dog park.

Though renovations aren’t expected to be fully completed until 2027, Mayor Trent Conaway is looking forward to getting started.

“When it’s all said and done, going there with my family and my friends on the 4th of July and celebrating — America’s Independence Day — in our brand-new park. And, you know, coming coming together as a community,” Conaway said.

Conaway hopes to break ground on the first phase of the project in the first quarter of 2024.