EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — As East Palestine recovers, Holy Family Parish is doing its part to help the village.

Over the last few weeks, the parish collected all types of cleaning materials from paper towels to bleach for residents of East Palestine. Wednesday afternoon, members of the Knights of Columbus loaded up several trucks with all the supplies. They were brought down to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in East Palestine.

“It’s fantastic. The Lord tells us we have to be servant to others and these are our neighbors and these are our brothers of Christ, so we want to continue to do what we can for them in this time of dire need,” said Tom Rudnicki of the Knights of Columbus.

The Holy Family Parish and Knights of Columbus have already made some donations to the village. Just last week they donated water to residents and hope to continue to assist in any way they can.