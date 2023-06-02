(WKBN) – Ohio Attorney General David Yost has filed paperwork in Columbiana Common Pleas Court to dismiss a civil case against the Ohio Clean Water Fund and Michael Peppel.

The case began after Second Harvest Food Bank raised concerns over the Water Fund raising money for victims of the East Palestine train derailment.

Second Harvest said the Water Fund was claiming it had a partnership with Second Harvest.

At the time, Second Harvest and the attorney general said only a small percentage of the money collected had actually gone to Second Harvest.

Kelly May with the attorney general’s office said, “We’re in good faith discussions with the fund to resolve the issue.”